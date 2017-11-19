'Justice League' takes top spot, but still falls short at box office

It might have scored top of the box office, but "Justice League" didn't have the super opening weekend predicted, falling short of expectations with takings of $96 million, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

With an all-star cast including Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman, "Justice League" -- based on the DC Comics superheroes team -- sees a mash-up of classic characters fend off the threat of supervillain Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds).

The big-budget Warner Bros production -- which fared better internationally, taking $185 million -- was forecast to earn $110 million in North American cinemas, according to Variety.

Meanwhile, in at second -- earning $27.1 million -- was Lionsgate's newly-released "Wonder," according to box office tracker Exhibitor Relations.

Starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay, "Wonder" follows the journey of August Pullman, a young boy with facial differences, as he enters the fifth grade at a mainstream school for the first time.

After thundering to the top spot last week, "Thor: Ragnarok" slipped into third place in its third weekend in cinemas, taking $21.8 million.

Featuring the self-mocking humor of Chris Hemsworth as the powerful Norse god alongside Cate Blanchett as Hela, goddess of death, "Thor" has raked in an impressive $247.4 million since its release in North American cinemas.

Meanwhile, Paramount's "Daddy's Home 2" halved its earnings from last weekend, dropping to fourth place with $14.8 million.

The festive comedy stars Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg as Brad and Dusty, who join forces to give their kids the perfect holiday -- an effort challenged when their own fathers show up.

In at fifth was Fox's "Murder on the Orient Express," earning $13.8 million.

The fourth television or cinema adaptation of Agatha Christie's classic detective novel, the murder mystery was directed by Kenneth Branagh, who also stars as part of an A-list cast including Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz and Judi Dench.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"The Star" ($10 million)

"A Bad Moms Christmas" ($6.9 million)

"Lady Bird" ($2.5 million)

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" ($1.1 million)

"Jigsaw" ($1.1 million)