Lebanon under 'total control' of Hezbollah: Bahrain FM

Bahrain's foreign minister said Sunday that Lebanon is under the "total control" of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, in a speech at an Arab League meeting called by Riyadh.

"The Lebanese Republic, in spite of our relations with it as a brotherly Arab nation... is under the total control of this terrorist party," said Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, referring to the powerful Shiite movement.

"Iran's biggest arm in the region at the moment is the terrorist Hezbollah arm," Sheikh Khalid charged.

He called on countries such as Lebanon "where Hezbollah is a partner in government to carry their responsibility".

Saudi Arabia called the meeting of foreign ministers at the League's headquarters in Cairo to discuss "violations" committed by Iran after a missile was intercepted near Riyadh in a November 4 attack claimed by Shiite Huthi rebels in Yemen.