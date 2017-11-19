We shut some mouths, roars Bellerin after derby win

Hector Bellerin says Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the north London derby has silenced the doubters.

Arsene Wenger's side secured their first Premier League success against their hated rivals since March 2014 thanks to goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

It was the perfect response to critics who had claimed Arsenal were destined for another frustrating season following a dispiriting loss at Manchester City before the international break.

The result was also well-timed as Tottenham fans were crowing about a power sift in north London after finishing above Wenger's men last season for the first time since 1995.

Gunners right-back Bellerin believes Arsenal's command performance, which moved his side to within one point of Tottenham, proves they are more than capable of having a successful season.

"There's always a lot of talk but I think it was one of those games where we showed what we could do. We shut some mouth as well," Bellerin told Arsenal's official website.

"There are people who talk a lot and now, after watching that game at home, they'll be thinking that these guys have a chance."

Arsenal visit Burnley next weekend and Bellerin acknowledged they will be under pressure to replicate their intensity against Tottenham on a more regular basis.

"That's what we're trying to do. Sometimes, for different reasons, we haven't been able to do it, but this is how we set the bar and show what potential we have," he said.

"That's what we've got to work hard to do every single week, week in, week out."