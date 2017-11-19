Real Madrid confirm Ramos nose break

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos had his nose broken in a bad-tempered Madrid derby at Atletico Madrid, tests confirmed on Sunday.

Ramos had to be replaced at half-time of Saturday's 0-0 draw at Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano which left both sides 10 points behind runaway La Liga leaders Barcelona.

"After tests carried out on Sergio Ramos by the Real Madrid Sanitas medical team, he has been diagnosed with a fractured nose," Madrid said in a statement.

Real were furious referee David Fernandez Borbalan didn't award a penalty when Lucas Hernandez's boot caught Ramos flush in the face.

The club didn't state how long Ramos will be sidelined, but Madrid-based sports daily Marca reported he could return as early as next weekend for Malaga's trip to the Santiago Bernabeu, with the aid of a protective mask.

"I would bleed a thousand times for this badge and this shirt," Ramos posted on Twitter alongside pictures of his bloodied face.

"Thanks for your support. I'll be back in no time."

Ramos is expected to miss Real's Champions League trip to APOEL Nicosia on Tuesday where a win will secure the European champions' place in the last 16.