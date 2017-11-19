English golfer Tommy Fleetwood wins European Order of Merit

Tommy Fleetwood won the European Tour Order of Merit after a tense battle with Justin Rose that was decided only on the 72nd green of the DP World Tour Championship, the final event of the season.

Englishman Rose, winner of the Race to Dubai in 2007 and trailing Fleetwood coming into this week, needed to make an eagle putt on the 18th hole, but his effort from off the green slid past the cup, thus handing the European No.1 honour to his 27-year-old compatriot.

Rose needed to finish at least solo fourth, but the birdie only gave him a tied fourth place at 17-under par. Fleetwood finished tied 21st at 11-under par after a round of two-over 74.

Spain's Jon Rahm won the $8 million (6.8 million euros) tournament, firing a five-under par 67 that gave him a one-shot advantage at 19-under par 269 over Ireland's Shane Lowry (63) and Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat (67).