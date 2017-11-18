Georgia run Wales close

Wales were given a scare by Georgia on Saturday before clinging on to win 13-6 in a remarkable finish at the Principality Stadium.

In an attritional match that did little to suggest Wales can trouble the All Blacks next weekend, Georgia had the chance to win the game in the final minutes.

From a lineout, Georgia were driving towards the Welsh line when Welsh prop Tomas Francis had a rush of blood to the head and was yellow-carded for a foul.

But Wales were handed a lifeline when the lack of enough fit props meant the scrum had to be uncontested.

Georgia continued to press for the try and then the conversion that would have levelled the scores but despite their valiant efforts, the referee whistled for a penalty and Wales were saved.

Warren Gatland's team had gone into a 10-0 lead through Hallam Amos' try, the only one of the match.

But the Georgians, who have still not beaten a Tier One nation in 17 attempts, stood firm and had closed to within four points after 50 minutes thanks to the boot of Soso Matiashvili.

A Rhys Priestland penalty gave Wales some breathing space until the final minutes that were punctuated by lengthy debate among the officials over the prop issue.