Post-hurricane rebuilding fuels jump in October US home construction

Construction of new homes in the United States sprang to life in October as hurricane-damaged housing markets recovered from back-to-back late summer storms, according to data released Wednesday.

The spike in construction, which also reflected a large increase in apartments in regions not touched by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, was the biggest in a year and followed three consecutive months of declines, the Commerce Department reported.

Analysts say supply in the tight US housing market has failed to keep pace with demand and it remained unclear whether the October bounce could be sustained once the storm effects recede.

Housing starts rose 13.7 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.29 million units, the largest increase and the highest level since October 2016. The result far overshot analyst expectations, which had called for a more modest 5.6 percent increase.

The sudden jump followed months in which construction slowed and October's pace was still 5.3 percent below the rate recorded in October of last year.

Construction of apartments surged 37.4 percent, the largest increase since December, driven in large part by new construction in the northeast. In that region homebuilding shot up by 44.2 percent, while single-family homes saw a 22.4 percent drop.

In the South, which includes flooded and storm-battered southeast Texas and Florida, single-family home construction rose 16.6 percent, its fastest pace in more than three years.

Building permits, which are a sign of construction in the works, gained a less robust 5.9 percent compared to September, reaching an annual rate of 1.29 million units, the highest level since January.