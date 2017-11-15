Sport

World champion Marquez fastest in final 2017 tests

Newly-crowned world champion Marc Marquez was fastest on Wednesday in the last free practice session of the year.


Spain's Marc Marquez sealed his sixth world championship and fourth in the premier MotoGP category with third place at the Valencia Grand Prix (AFP)

Riding a prototype of Honda's 2018 bike, Marquez, three days after securing a fourth world title, posted a time of 1min 30.033sec on the Ricardo-Tormo circuit near Valencia.

His Spanish compatriot, Maverick Vinales posted the second fastest time overall at 0.156sec having topped the charts on Tuesday.

His Yamaha team-mate Valentino Rossi, the nine-time world champion, was third overall with Marquez's Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa fourth, having managed the second fastest time on Wednesday.