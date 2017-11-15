World champion Marquez fastest in final 2017 tests

Newly-crowned world champion Marc Marquez was fastest on Wednesday in the last free practice session of the year.

Riding a prototype of Honda's 2018 bike, Marquez, three days after securing a fourth world title, posted a time of 1min 30.033sec on the Ricardo-Tormo circuit near Valencia.

His Spanish compatriot, Maverick Vinales posted the second fastest time overall at 0.156sec having topped the charts on Tuesday.

His Yamaha team-mate Valentino Rossi, the nine-time world champion, was third overall with Marquez's Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa fourth, having managed the second fastest time on Wednesday.