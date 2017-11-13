Eagles of Death Metal in surprise show to mark Bataclan attack

Two members of Eagles of Death Metal, the US rock band who were on stage at the Bataclan during the Paris attacks, played a brief concert nearby Monday to mark the second anniversary of the massacre.

Singer Jesse Hughes and guitarist Dave Catching appeared at an event in the east of the French capital organised by survivors of the attack, in which 90 people died after jihadist gunmen burst into the concert hall and opened fire.

The pair sang two of the group's songs, "Save a Prayer" and "I Love You All The Time", before throwing white roses to the crowd gathered outside the town hall of the 11th district, 10 minutes' walk from the concert hall where French President Emmanuel Macron had led a ceremony to mark the victims.

A highly emotional Hughes threw kisses to the crowd before launching into "Save a Prayer", the last song the band finished before the shooting started.

The flamboyant singer was turned away from the concert hall when it reopened last year for suggesting that the Bataclan's security guards were in on the attack.

Although he subsequently apologised for his comments, the venue's co-director Jules Frutos said staff had saved lives during the bloodbath. "There are things you can't forgive," he told AFP.

Eagles of Death Metal initially enjoyed wide sympathy in the wake of the attacks.

But Hughes' provocative remarks led to two leading French festivals cancelling appearances by the band in the summer of 2016.

Hughes, a rare right-wing rocker and supporter of US President Donald Trump, also said without evidence that Muslims had celebrated outside the hall during the siege.