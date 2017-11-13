Kizzire wins PGA OHL Classic on a marathon Sunday

American Patton Kizzire battled through numerous weather delays to capture his first PGA Tour title Sunday by winning the OHL Classic on a 36-hole final day.

Kizzire fired a four-under 67 in the final round at the Playa del Carmen course to edge Rickie Fowler by one stroke with a 19-under 265, capping a tournament that was delayed for over seven hours because of thunderstorms.

The 31-year-old Kizzire won his first tournament in 63 US Tour appearances by holding a share of the lead after each round.

"I was glad to get it done," Kizzire said. "Rickie made me work hard."

He shot a 66 in the third round early Sunday morning then returned in the afternoon to close it out with a 67.

Fowler also fired a 67 and finished the tournament at 18-under. He shot a 65 in the opening round and posted 67s in each of the final three rounds.

Fowler set the stage for a dramatic final hole finish by making long birdie putts on Nos. 16 and 17.

On No. 18, Fowler's birdie attempt was short while Kizzire's approach shot landed near the hole. Kizzire tapped in the winning putt to seal the victory.

By winning the event, Kizzire clinched a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour along with spots in the field at the Tournament of Champions at Kapalua and PGA Championship.

South Korea's Kim Si Woo finished with a 65 to claim third, four shots adrift of Kizzire. He was foiled by a double bogey on 14.

Charles Howell (66) and Martin Piller (65) finished five strokes behind.