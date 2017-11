Spain's Jorge Martin claimed his first Moto3 victory at the Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday but still fell just short of ending the season third in the world championship.

Martin led from pole to beat world champion Joan Mir in a time of 40min 02.193sec with Marcos Ramirez completing an all-Spanish podium in third.

However, Martin missed out on third behind Mir and Italy's Romano Fenati in the championship standings as Aron Canet's ninth-placed finish saw him cling on by just three points.