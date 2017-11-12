MTV Europe Music Awards returns to London with glitzy show

Eminem, U2 and David Guetta will take to the stage in London on Sunday for the MTV Europe Music Awards, which returns to the British capital after more than 20 years.

British singer Rita Ora will host the ceremony at Wembley Arena, which for the first time will see categories stripped of gender after MTV announced it wants to "break barriers".

Taylor Swift could be the big winner of the night, with the US pop sensation nominated in six categories just two days after her sixth album "Reputation" was released.

Although up for awards including best artist, video, and look, it's uncertain whether she will attend the ceremony which is filled with live performances.

Top-selling rapper Eminem will unveil his single "Walk on Water" ahead of the release of his latest album "Revival", which comes out on Friday.

Eminem, who is nominated in the best hip-hop category, last month savaged US President Donald Trump in a video aired at an awards ceremony in Miami.

Other nominees set to perform at Wembley include Cuban-American artist Camila Cabello, Canadian singer Shawn Mendez, and the French DJ David Guetta.

The majority of the winners will be picked by music fans in an online vote, where there are 12 categories listed in addition to 32 separate prizes for different countries and regions.

The best worldwide act and best video will be chosen by the MTV team.

Irish band U2 will collect MTV's "Global Icon" gong, previously awarded to Queen, Whitney Houston and Eminem.

"U2's impact on music, pop culture and social issues around the world has been tremendous," said Bruce Gillmer, producer of the awards ceremony.

"For over four decades and counting, they've entertained, influenced, and inspired fans around the globe," he added.

U2 performed in London's Trafalgar Square the night before the MTV awards, along with DJ Guetta, to a crowd of 7,000 who won free tickets in a ballot.

Created in 1994, the MTV Europe Music Awards returns to London for the first time since 1996.

The cable channel also runs the Video Music Awards which are renowned for top performances and the occasional controversy, including pop diva Lady Gaga wearing a dress made of meat to the ceremony in 2010.

The previous Video Music Awards saw hip hop artist Kanye West leap on stage to interrupt an acceptance speech by Swift and argue that Beyonce was better.