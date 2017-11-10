Rublev downs racquet-smashing Coric to make NextGen final

Top seed Andrey Rublev swept past racquet-smashing Borna Coric of Croatia 4-1, 4-3 (8-6), 4-1 to reach the Next Gen ATP finals title match on Friday.

Rublev, the world number 37 who reached the US Open quarter-finals this year, needed just over an hour to see off Coric whose frustrations were summed up by his destruction of two racquets courtside.

In Saturday's final, the Russian will face either compatriot Daniil Medvedev or Hyeon Chung of South Korea.

"Today I played my best tennis of the week. I'm really happy," 20-year-old Rublev told atpworldtour.com.

Rublev finished the semi-final with 17 winners to only eight unforced errors.

Coric, meanwhile, hit 12 winners but 14 unforced errors.

"He was just playing too good for me today. He was the better player on the court," admitted the Croat.